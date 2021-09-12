Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading 4.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$37.50 to C$43.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.46. 48,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,947,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TECK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

