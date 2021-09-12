Comparing Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) & South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

South State has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.0% of South State shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of South State shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. South State pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South State has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares South State and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 28.20% 10.78% 1.29% Independent Bank Group 34.94% 9.41% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for South State and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 0 4 2 0 2.33 Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

South State currently has a consensus target price of $75.24, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $74.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given South State’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe South State is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South State and Independent Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $1.22 billion 3.87 $120.63 million $5.12 12.99 Independent Bank Group $696.57 million 4.07 $201.21 million $4.87 13.49

Independent Bank Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South State. South State is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats South State on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

