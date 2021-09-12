iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Raised to $42.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

IHRT has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.