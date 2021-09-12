Truist Securities Raises Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $130.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.43.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $118.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,090,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,894,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 159,804 shares of company stock worth $16,922,321 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth approximately $17,132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 475.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

