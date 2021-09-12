Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.