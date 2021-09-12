CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.75 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

FVI opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

