Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Up 6.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.59. 32,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,230,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 883,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 656,917 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.