Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $236.98

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 236.98 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 236.40 ($3.09), with a volume of 599931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.80 ($2.96).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.25.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.