Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down to $123.87

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.87, but opened at $121.39. Nevro shares last traded at $120.65, with a volume of 1,867 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

