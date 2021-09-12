Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $36.69

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.69, but opened at $35.51. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 4,731 shares trading hands.

NRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $652,878. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.