Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Dundee Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Dundee Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 34.04%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.