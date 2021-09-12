NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPTN. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.41 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

