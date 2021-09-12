UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $80.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target cut by Cowen from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

