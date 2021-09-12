Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Amgen stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.13. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

