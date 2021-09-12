Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

CYRX has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

CYRX stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45. Cryoport has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,043.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 612,750 shares of company stock worth $36,624,330. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,067 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

