Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

