Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the company’s previous close.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.83.

BEAM opened at $108.94 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

