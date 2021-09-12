Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Raised to GBX 1,733

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.11 ($22.29).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,484 ($19.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,433.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,480.58. The company has a market capitalization of £38.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

