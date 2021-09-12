Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $294.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.94 million and the highest is $304.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $258.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.