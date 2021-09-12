National Bank Financial Lowers Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.74% from the company’s current price.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$8.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

