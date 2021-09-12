Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMIGY. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

AMIGY opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. Admiral Group has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

