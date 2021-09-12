Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 185.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

