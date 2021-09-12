Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

Get Hiscox alerts:

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.