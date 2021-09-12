Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NNN. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 14.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

