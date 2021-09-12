Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.56. Safehold has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 12,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,254,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

