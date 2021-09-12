Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Hold

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.