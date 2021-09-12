PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PMVP. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PMVP opened at $30.73 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,980,062.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,218 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 143,292 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.