Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce sales of $222.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.60 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $267.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $911.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.60 million to $931.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $932.39 million, with estimates ranging from $911.56 million to $965.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 970.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

