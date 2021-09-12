Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $185.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.55.

NYSE PPG opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.94.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

