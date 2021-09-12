Scotiabank Boosts Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPL. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.73.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$19.96 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

