Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Cut to C$1.80

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1.80 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.33.

Shares of LGD stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$305.82 million and a PE ratio of -114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

