Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$188.81 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$204.57.

TSE:FNV opened at C$179.78 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$205.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$188.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$175.83. The company has a market cap of C$34.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.57.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

