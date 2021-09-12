Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBRL. Truist lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.50.
Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.28.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
