Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBRL. Truist lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

