First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,606,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,846 shares of company stock worth $328,594. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Strs Ohio raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 337.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

