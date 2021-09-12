Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 1,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 810,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3,545.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 2,167,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 339.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after buying an additional 1,483,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $7,876,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

