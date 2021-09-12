Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 1,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 810,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.31.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.