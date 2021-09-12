Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) were down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 41,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 975,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.