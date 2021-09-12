iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.26. 132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 602,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

