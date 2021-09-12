Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $38.17

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.17, but opened at $36.91. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 413 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

