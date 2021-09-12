Morgan Stanley Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $275.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

ZS stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,134,456.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

