Morses Club (LON:MCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

MCL stock opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.83. Morses Club has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of £104.50 million and a PE ratio of 391.00.

In other news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

