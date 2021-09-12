360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $25.25

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.25, but opened at $26.10. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 8,975 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

