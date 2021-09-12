DS Smith (LON:SMDS) PT Raised to GBX 500

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
SMDS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 492.80 ($6.44).
LON:SMDS opened at GBX 461.30 ($6.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.58.
In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
