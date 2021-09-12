DS Smith (LON:SMDS) PT Raised to GBX 500

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SMDS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 461.30 ($6.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

