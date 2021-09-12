Analyzing First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

18.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 23.66% 8.33% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Bancorp of Indiana and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 2.96 $20.09 million $1.68 13.69

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

