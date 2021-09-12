Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target (up from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday.

FCUUF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 20.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $505.52 million, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 3.00.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

