Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

DLNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.99 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.