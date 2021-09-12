Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $97.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
