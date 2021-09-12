Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $97.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

