Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor Energy is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor Energy's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. The company's strong liquidity and modest near-term debt maturities are other positives. Moreover, Suncor Energy plans to maintain a disciplined capital approach and estimates to repay further debt in 2021, thereby indicating its ability to generate cash flow. Consequently, Suncor Energy is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 2,034,507 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,901,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 537,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

