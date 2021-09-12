Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GENI. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $11,998,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $18,891,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $4,154,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $4,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

