Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 6.49.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

