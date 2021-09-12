Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered their price target on Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.40.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$35.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.95. The company has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

